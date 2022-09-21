Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,270 shares.The stock last traded at $40.73 and had previously closed at $41.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

