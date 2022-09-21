CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 4.2% Higher

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.79 and last traded at $102.70. 93,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,611,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.