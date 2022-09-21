CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 70,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,420,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.