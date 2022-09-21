CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 70,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,420,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
