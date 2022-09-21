United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.00. 176,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,762,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,335,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,261,000 after buying an additional 66,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,942,000 after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

