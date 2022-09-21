Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $10.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

