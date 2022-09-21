Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 6.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 31,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,324,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

