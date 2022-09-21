Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 6.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 31,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,324,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

