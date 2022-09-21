Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.

OXM stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

