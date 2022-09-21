EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

