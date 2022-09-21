Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.35.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

