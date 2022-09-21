Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LICY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LICY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.