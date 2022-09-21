Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
LICY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.22.
Li-Cycle Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LICY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.