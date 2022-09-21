Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Apollo Medical Trading Up 0.4 %
AMEH opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.