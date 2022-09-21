Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AMEH opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

