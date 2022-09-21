Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.58.
Olin Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:OLN opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
