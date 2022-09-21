Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Insider Activity

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,604. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $12,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,583,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.