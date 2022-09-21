Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

Olin Stock Down 4.2 %

OLN opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

