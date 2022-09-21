Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,152.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $47,152.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00126607 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00868741 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.
