e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $32,373.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00126607 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00868741 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
