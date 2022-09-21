Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Hits $641,681.81

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005921 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $641,681.81 and approximately $1,186.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00126607 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00868741 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
