Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $91.05 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.05 or 0.00476498 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $174,910.70 and approximately $1,486.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00868741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.