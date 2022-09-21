POLKARARE (PRARE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58,107.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $58,139.31 and approximately $58,107.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POLKARARE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare's offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram"

