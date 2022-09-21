Snowball (SNOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $317.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $139,376.92 and approximately $317.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00126607 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00868741 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,745,801 coins and its circulating supply is 5,155,490 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Snowball Coin Trading
