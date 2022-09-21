Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

