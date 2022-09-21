YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $822.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $921,580.35 and $822.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010655 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064113 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

