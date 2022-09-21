Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 87,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

