Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $15,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

