ABC Technologies (ABCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ABC Technologies (TSE: ABCT):

9/8/2022 – ABC Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

9/7/2022 – ABC Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50.

9/6/2022 – ABC Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – ABC Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – ABC Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

ABC Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE ABCT opened at C$4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of C$539.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.34 and a 12-month high of C$8.60.

ABC Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ABC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.72%.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

