BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as low as C$3.48. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 137,186 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$296.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.90.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

