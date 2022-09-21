Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,242.42

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,242.42 ($15.01) and traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($14.79). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($14.84), with a volume of 103,999 shares.

Murray International Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,242.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

Murray International Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider David Hardie purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,284 ($15.51) per share, with a total value of £719.04 ($868.83).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

