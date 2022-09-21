Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $174.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.