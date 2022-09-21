Analysts Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target at $15.69

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

TMVWY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Price Performance

TeamViewer stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.