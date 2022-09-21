Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $547,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

