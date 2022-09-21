Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Declines By 10.6%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

