Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 295,880 shares.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market cap of £4.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.48.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

