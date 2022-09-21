Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as low as C$8.35. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Accord Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36. The company has a market cap of C$71.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter.
Accord Financial Announces Dividend
Accord Financial Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
