iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.44

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and traded as low as $43.55. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile

