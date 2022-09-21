Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $61.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.88. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

