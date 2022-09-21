Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $12.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

HBI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

