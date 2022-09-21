Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

