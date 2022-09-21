Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $67.50

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

