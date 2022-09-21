Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) vs. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Critical Review

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 3.07% 11.65% 0.81% Voyager Therapeutics -193.48% -75.15% -30.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agenus and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.35%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $295.67 million 2.19 -$23.93 million $0.10 22.90 Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 6.23 -$71.20 million ($1.58) -3.82

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agenus beats Voyager Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

