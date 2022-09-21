Financial Survey: ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) vs. Its Peers

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) is one of 952 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProMIS Neurosciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -137.65% -50.40% ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors -3,209.16% -160.26% -24.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProMIS Neurosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors 3106 13058 39252 634 2.67

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.42%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProMIS Neurosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 -$9.40 million -5.36 ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -3.85

ProMIS Neurosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences peers beat ProMIS Neurosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

