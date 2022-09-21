Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $245.13

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.13.
EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $6,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
