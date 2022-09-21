Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $245.13

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.13.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $6,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.