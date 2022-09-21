Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Financial Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 5.10 $656.02 million $2.00 6.57 American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 9.15 $189.09 million $0.57 60.11

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 74.46% 13.86% 6.01% American Homes 4 Rent 15.67% 3.46% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 6 3 1 2.50 American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 8 1 2.71

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.10, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $42.07, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats American Homes 4 Rent on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.