Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bilfinger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GBF stock opened at €27.72 ($28.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a fifty-two week high of €39.44 ($40.24).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

