Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at €51.76 ($52.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €49.28 ($50.29) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.73 and its 200-day moving average is €67.90.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

