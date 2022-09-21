Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VOW3 stock opened at €146.90 ($149.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.96. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1-year high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

