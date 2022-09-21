Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
Featured Stories
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.