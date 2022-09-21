Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, August 18th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Aixtron Stock Up 2.2 %

AIXA opened at €24.60 ($25.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a twelve month high of €27.99 ($28.56). The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

