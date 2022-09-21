Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.63.

Sterling Check Stock Down 2.4 %

STER stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,996 shares of company stock valued at $161,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

