freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) target price on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

freenet Trading Down 0.9 %

FNTN opened at €21.51 ($21.95) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.55. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

