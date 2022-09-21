Videndum (LON:VID) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Videndum Stock Performance

LON VID opened at GBX 1,414 ($17.09) on Tuesday. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £654.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.10.

Videndum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

In related news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

